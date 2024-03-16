Left Menu

Assam secured over Rs 13,000-crore investments in last 14 months: CM

Assam has secured investments to the tune of Rs 13,364 crore with employment generation for more than 17,000 people in the last 14 months, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said.The investments have been committed through 21 proposals, approved by the state cabinet, under the Industrial and Investment Policy of Assam IIPA, 2019.

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 16-03-2024 10:34 IST | Created: 16-03-2024 10:34 IST
Assam secured over Rs 13,000-crore investments in last 14 months: CM
  • Country:
  • India

Assam has secured investments to the tune of Rs 13,364 crore with employment generation for more than 17,000 people in the last 14 months, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said.

The investments have been committed through 21 proposals, approved by the state cabinet, under the Industrial and Investment Policy of Assam (IIPA), 2019. "The IIPA was amended in 2023 to attract mega investments of Rs 100 crore and more, with permanent jobs for 200 or more," he said in a post on X on Friday.

While MoUs for 14 of these proposals were signed earlier, seven agreements were inked on Friday, he said.

''In January 2023, we announced a policy to customise incentives for mega investors. Today, 7 more firms committed to create 6,500 jobs through Rs 2,000 cr of investment,'' Sarma said.

In last 14 months, through this policy, Assam has secured investments of Rs 13,364 crore and 17,700 jobs, the chief minister said.

Among the companies that have entered into MoUs so far are PepsiCo India, Star Cement, Jericho Chemicals, Indian Hotels Company Ltd, Maxim Infrastructure Pvt Ltd and Topcem India LLP, officials said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Retik Finance (RETIK) And Shiba Inu (SHIB) Prepare For Explosive Growth In 2024, Pepe Coin (PEPE) Close Behind

Retik Finance (RETIK) And Shiba Inu (SHIB) Prepare For Explosive Growth In 2...

 United States
2
BP, UAE suspend USD 2 bn gas deal in Israel amid Gaza war

BP, UAE suspend USD 2 bn gas deal in Israel amid Gaza war

 United Kingdom
3
Science News Roundup: FAA to oversee SpaceX-led investigation into Starship mishap; South Korea scientists tout 'beef rice' as source of protein for the future and more

Science News Roundup: FAA to oversee SpaceX-led investigation into Starship...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: US FDA expands use of Bristol Myers' cancer therapy; Reckitt unit hit with $60 million verdict in Enfamil baby formula case in Illinois and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA expands use of Bristol Myers' cancer therapy; Re...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Online Advertising is Revolutionizing Business Growth

Navigating the Digital Underworld: The Impact of Cybercrime on Businesses

Bridging Time: The Art of Preserving Urban Heritage

The Impact of Climate Change on Renewable Energy Production and Reliability

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024