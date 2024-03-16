Work on planting lavender along national highways starts in J&K

Union Minister Jitendra Singh on Saturday launched ‘green cultivation’ via lavender plantation along the national highways starting from the Ramban-Banihal section of the 270-km Jammu-Srinagar road in Jammu and Kashmir.

Singh complimented agri startups-turned-agri entrepreneurs for planting lavender on either side of the highway and on its divider over an area of more than 1 lakh sq km.

''This unique initiative has manifold objectives. It will try to help mitigate the damage caused to the environment by vehicular emissions, prevent road accidents by discouraging pedestrians from crossing the highway, and add to the beautification of the road,” Singh said. ''Today will be remembered for J&K having set a milestone in conserving the environment for the times to come,” he said. “The purple revolution (planting of lavender) has put Bhaderwah and J&K on the world map,” he said, adding that the “revolution” has spread to other states, such as Himachal Pradesh, Nagaland, and Meghalaya. “By taking a lead in the Aroma Mission, J&K has exemplified that it would have a significant role as a great contributor to the agri economy of India in the next 25 years in the run-up to a developed India of 2047 as envisioned by Prime Minister Narendra Modi”, he said.

Meanwhile, CSIR-Indian Institute of Integrative Medicine, Jammu, on Saturday signed Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) with the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), Anphar Laboratories (P) Ltd, JK Aroma Farmers Producer Cooperative Ltd, and Himalayan Essential Oils Producer Company Ltd (HEOPCL).

The institute is collaborating with the NHAI to carry out lavender plantation on NH-44 from Ramban to Banihal, aimed at sustainable environmental practices and advancing highway infrastructure development, CSIR-IIIM Director Zabeer Ahmed said.

