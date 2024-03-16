Blast in spare parts factory in Haryana's Rewari, 40 injured
Around 40 workers were injured in a boiler blast at a spare parts manufacturing facility in Dharuhera, with no casualties reported. The injured were taken to hospitals in Rewari, Delhi, and Gurugram. The blast occurred at 5.50 pm when the boiler burst in the dust collector of the factory, causing a fire that required multiple fire tenders to extinguish. The incident highlights the dangers faced by workers in industrial areas and the importance of workplace safety measures. The authorities are investigating the cause of the blast, and the injured are receiving medical treatment for their burn injuries.
- Country:
- India
Around 40 workers were rushed to hospitals with burn injuries following a blast in the boiler of a spare parts manufacturing facility in the industrial area of Dharuhera here on Saturday, said police. No casualty was reported yet, a senior officer said.
Many of the wounded were rushed to the Civil Hospital in Rewari and some were referred to hospitals in Delhi and Gurugram, said police.
The incident took place around 5.50 pm when a boiler burst in the dust collector of the factory, said police.
Several fire tenders were rushed to the unit to put out the fire.
