Rewari factory blast: CM orders probe

PTI | Rewari | Updated: 17-03-2024 12:19 IST | Created: 17-03-2024 12:19 IST
Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini has ordered a magisterial probe into the boiler blast at a spare parts manufacturing facility in the district, which left 40 workers injured.

Officials said on Sunday that the chief minister has ordered a probe under a Sub Divisional Magistrate.

Around 40 workers sustained burn injuries following the blast in the manufacturing facility in the industrial area of Dharuhera in Rewari on Saturday, police said.

Nineteen seriously injured workers had been referred to PGIMS, Rohtak while 10 of the injured are being treated at a trauma centre in Rewari. Some others are being treated in private hospitals in Rewari and Dharuhera.

One of the injured was discharged late Saturday night.

Manoj Kumar, an injured factory employee, told reporters that the blast took place when several factory workers were on duty.

A doctor at a district hospital here said preliminary treatment was given to the injured and they were stabilized.

Later, patients with more than 50 percent burn injures were shifted to PGIMS hospital at Rohtak, he said.

