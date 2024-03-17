Left Menu

Earthquake jolts parts of Northern Nepal; no damage reported: Official

An earthquake measuring 4 magnitude jolted parts of Northern Nepal on Sunday, officials said.However, no damage or casualties reported.The quake, whose epicentre was reported at Juredunga in Rasuwa district, 130 km from Kathmandu, was reported at 9.44 am on Sunday.The tremor was also felt in Kathmandu.

PTI | Kathmandu | Updated: 17-03-2024 21:08 IST | Created: 17-03-2024 21:07 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
''The tremor was also felt in Kathmandu. However, there was no report of any damage so far,'' said the statement from the National Earthquake Monitoring and Research Centre. Last week as well an earthquake measuring 4.3 magnitude hit Western Nepal.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

