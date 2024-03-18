Left Menu

Tiger succumbs to illness at Tirupati Zoo in Andhra Pradesh

PTI | Tirupati | Updated: 18-03-2024 20:43 IST | Created: 18-03-2024 20:43 IST
A seven-year-old blind Bengal tiger succumbed to illness at Sri Venkateswara Zoological Park (Tirupati Zoo) in Tirupati, said an official on Monday.

Born in 2016 in the zoo itself with congenital health issues, the male tiger grew up in the animal rescue centre and has been blind since birth. The tiger died on Sunday.

''A medical test in 2017 identified that the big cat was suffering from epileptic seizures (nervous disorder) and was put on treatment from that day onwards,'' said the official in a press release.

The tiger did not respond to the treatment on March 16 and later died next day at 8.30 pm.

A team of veterinarian doctors from S V University carried out a post-mortem and it was found that the big cat had suffered from brain underdevelopment ailments which led to its death.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

