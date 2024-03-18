Left Menu

Fire guts room in flat in Thane, no one hurt

The fire was put out in an hour. Furniture and other items in the hall of the flat were destroyed. Around 300 occupants of the 13 storey building rushed out in time, he said.

PTI | Thane | Updated: 18-03-2024 23:33 IST | Created: 18-03-2024 23:33 IST
Fire guts room in flat in Thane, no one hurt
A fire gutted a room in a flat in Kokanipada area of Thane city on Monday, though no one was hurt in the incident, a civic official said.

The blaze broke out in the fourth floor flat of Surya building at 6:30pm, said Thane Municipal Corporation regional disaster management cell chief Yasin Tadvi.

''Two women who were in the flat at the time managed to come out safely. The fire was put out in an hour. Furniture and other items in the hall of the flat were destroyed. Around 300 occupants of the 13 storey building rushed out in time,'' he said.

