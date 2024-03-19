Left Menu

5.4 magnitude quake hits Pakistan's Balochistan province

A 5.4-magnitude earthquake struck Pakistan's Balochistan province without causing any casualties. The quake's epicentre was 150km Northwest of Quetta. Earthquake jolts were felt in various areas including Quetta, Noshki, and Chaman. The Pakistan-Iran border also experienced tremors. Balochistan has a history of devastating earthquakes, with one in 2021 killing 40 people.

PTI | Karachi | Updated: 19-03-2024 09:09 IST | Created: 19-03-2024 09:09 IST
5.4 magnitude quake hits Pakistan's Balochistan province
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

A 5.4-magnitude moderate earthquake struck Pakistan's Balochistan province on Tuesday and there were no immediate reports of any causalities, authorities said.

''The quake's epicentre was 150 kilometres Northwest of Quetta with a depth of 35 km," a met official said. According to details, the earthquake jolts were felt in the capital city of Quetta, Noshki, Chagi, Chaman, Qilla Abdullah, Dalbadin, Pishin and some other areas of the province.

The Pakistan Met Office said the earthquake tremors were also felt and recorded at the Pakistan-Iran border areas.

However, officials did not report any casualties from any area where the quake jolts were felt but the Balochistan province in the past has been hit by several strong earthquakes resulting in loss of lives, injuries and huge damage to buildings and houses.

An earthquake in October 2021 in the Harnai area of Balochistan killed 40 people injured 300 others and caused widespread damage in the remote area.

While on in September 2013, a 7.8-magnitude earthquake hit many areas of Balochistan causing at least 348 deaths and affecting over 300,000 people in the Awaran and Kech districts with 21,000 houses reportedly damaged while two days later another powerful 6.8-magnitude earthquake hit Awaran District and other areas killing seven people and injuring scores.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Pfizer to cut stake in Sensodyne toothpaste-maker Haleon to 24%; Reckitt says many cases filed against baby formula makers and more

Health News Roundup: Pfizer to cut stake in Sensodyne toothpaste-maker Haleo...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: US CDC urges measles vaccinations amid rising cases; EPA to ban last form of asbestos used in US and more

Health News Roundup: US CDC urges measles vaccinations amid rising cases; EP...

 Global
3
US STOCKS-Megacaps' rally lifts tech-heavy Nasdaq, Fed in focus

US STOCKS-Megacaps' rally lifts tech-heavy Nasdaq, Fed in focus

 United States
4
Science News Roundup: Exclusive-Musk's SpaceX is building spy satellite network for US intelligence agency, sources say

Science News Roundup: Exclusive-Musk's SpaceX is building spy satellite netw...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Online Advertising is Revolutionizing Business Growth

Navigating the Digital Underworld: The Impact of Cybercrime on Businesses

Bridging Time: The Art of Preserving Urban Heritage

The Impact of Climate Change on Renewable Energy Production and Reliability

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024