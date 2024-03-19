Left Menu

FOREX-Yen slides after BOJ ends negative rates; Aussie falls

The yen fell on Tuesday after the Bank of Japan (BOJ) ended its negative interest rate policy in a monumental but highly anticipated decision, while the Australian dollar also slid after its central bank kept rates steady.

Reuters | Updated: 19-03-2024 09:50 IST | Created: 19-03-2024 09:50 IST
FOREX-Yen slides after BOJ ends negative rates; Aussie falls

The yen fell on Tuesday after the Bank of Japan (BOJ) ended its negative interest rate policy in a monumental but highly anticipated decision, while the Australian dollar also slid after its central bank kept rates steady. The BOJ ended eight years of negative interest rates and other remnants of its unorthodox policy at the conclusion of its two-day policy meeting, making a historic shift away from decades of massive monetary stimulus.

Still, the yen slid more than 0.5% against the dollar in a knee-jerk reaction following the move, which had already been priced in by investors prior to Tuesday's decision. The euro similarly jumped 0.44% against the yen , while sterling rose 0.32% to 190.52 yen .

"It's a classic 'buy the rumour, sell the fact'. I don't think the BOJ was going for the shock and awe approach this time," said Bart Wakabayashi, Tokyo branch manager at State Street. The BOJ also said on Tuesday it will reduce the amount of government bonds it will purchase after ending its negative interest rate policy and abolishing yield curve control, while also discontinuing purchases of exchange-traded funds and Japanese real estate investment trusts.

Down Under, the Australian dollar extended its decline after the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) left rates unchanged, as expected, but watered down its tightening bias. The Antipodean currency fell more than 0.4% in the wake of the decision to a session low of $0.65325.

"Holding policy rates steady and policy guidance broadly unchanged seems like a reasonably straightforward decision in the presence of high uncertainty," said Carl Ang, fixed income research analyst at MFS Investment Management. The RBA said in a statement that the "path of interest rates that will best ensure that inflation returns to target in a reasonable timeframe remains uncertain and the Board is not ruling anything in or out".

Elsewhere, the New Zealand dollar fell to a one-month low of $0.6064 while sterling bottomed at a two-week low of $1.27135, owing to a broadly stronger dollar. The euro was little changed at $1.0875, having also touched a two-week trough of $1.0866 in the previous session.

The greenback's rebound has come on the back of a recent run of resilient U.S. economic data pointing to still-sticky inflation, causing investors to adjust their expectations of the pace and scale of Federal Reserve rate cuts this year. That comes ahead of the Fed's policy decision due on Wednesday, where the focus will be on any clues on how soon the central bank could commence its rate easing cycle.

"We expect the FOMC to continue to show a three-cut baseline for 2024 at its March meeting and have lowered our own forecast to three cuts vs four previously in 2024," said Goldman Sachs chief U.S. economist David Mericle in a client note. Against a basket of currencies, the dollar scaled a two-week top of 103.68.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Pfizer to cut stake in Sensodyne toothpaste-maker Haleon to 24%; Reckitt says many cases filed against baby formula makers and more

Health News Roundup: Pfizer to cut stake in Sensodyne toothpaste-maker Haleo...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: US CDC urges measles vaccinations amid rising cases; EPA to ban last form of asbestos used in US and more

Health News Roundup: US CDC urges measles vaccinations amid rising cases; EP...

 Global
3
US STOCKS-Megacaps' rally lifts tech-heavy Nasdaq, Fed in focus

US STOCKS-Megacaps' rally lifts tech-heavy Nasdaq, Fed in focus

 United States
4
Science News Roundup: Exclusive-Musk's SpaceX is building spy satellite network for US intelligence agency, sources say

Science News Roundup: Exclusive-Musk's SpaceX is building spy satellite netw...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Online Advertising is Revolutionizing Business Growth

Navigating the Digital Underworld: The Impact of Cybercrime on Businesses

Bridging Time: The Art of Preserving Urban Heritage

The Impact of Climate Change on Renewable Energy Production and Reliability

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024