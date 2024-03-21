Left Menu

One dead, two critical after falling into sewer drain in Mumbai's Malvani area

An 18-year-old boy died and two persons are critical after falling into the chamber of a 15-foot deep underground sewer in the northern Mumbai suburb of Malad on Thursday, a civic official said.The incident took place at 530pm at Malvani gate number 8 on Abdul Hameed Road in Ambujwadi, the official said.Three persons fell into the chamber of a underground drain sewer which is 15 feet below a public toilet maintained by a contractor.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 21-03-2024 23:15 IST | Created: 21-03-2024 23:15 IST
One dead, two critical after falling into sewer drain in Mumbai's Malvani area
An 18-year-old boy died and two persons are critical after falling into the chamber of a 15-foot deep underground sewer in the northern Mumbai suburb of Malad on Thursday, a civic official said.The incident took place at 5:30pm at Malvani gate number 8 on Abdul Hameed Road in Ambujwadi, the official said.

''Three persons fell into the chamber of a underground drain sewer which is 15 feet below a public toilet maintained by a contractor. They were taken out by passersby and rushed to a nearby hospital where one person was declared dead on arrival,'' he said.

The deceased has been identified as Suraj Kevat, while the condition of Bikas Kevat (20) and Ramlagan Kevat (45) is critical, he said.

''The three are labourers and were contracted to clean the sewer drain. We have registered an accidental death report based on preliminary information and probing further,'' Malvani police station senior inspector Chimaji Adhav said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

