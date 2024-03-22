Left Menu

NASA launches shoebox-sized satellite to study universe’s most powerful explosions

Devdiscourse News Desk | California | Updated: 22-03-2024 22:14 IST | Created: 22-03-2024 22:14 IST
NASA launches shoebox-sized satellite to study universe’s most powerful explosions
Image Credit: NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center Conceptual Image Lab
  • Country:
  • United States

BurstCube, a shoebox-sized satellite designed to detect and study some of the universe's most powerful explosions, is heading towards the International Space Station.

The satellite launched aboard SpaceX's 30th Commercial Resupply Services (CRS-30) mission on Thursday, March 21, from Launch Complex 40 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida. Once it arrives at the station, the satellite will be unpacked and later released into orbit around Earth to begin its science operations.

BurstCube will hunt for short gamma-ray bursts that most commonly occur following the collisions of neutron stars - the superdense remnants of massive stars that exploded in supernovae - and typically last less than two seconds. These phenomena are particularly interesting because they also produce gravitational waves or ripples in the fabric of space-time. By studying both light and gravitational waves, astronomers can learn more about different aspects of the event.

Notably, the cosmic collisions that produce short gamma-ray bursts also produce heavy elements like gold and iodine - an essential ingredient for life as we know it.

"Our current gamma-ray missions can only see about 70% of the sky at any moment because Earth blocks their view. Increasing our coverage with satellites like BurstCube improves the odds we'll catch more bursts coincident with gravitational wave detections," said Israel Martinez, research scientist and BurstCube team member at the University of Maryland, College Park and Goddard.

TRENDING

1
Zara Anand on tied 12th after Day 3, in race for top-10 finish

Zara Anand on tied 12th after Day 3, in race for top-10 finish

 New Zealand
2
Health News Roundup: US FDA grants full approval to AbbVie's ovarian cancer therapy; US surgeons perform first pig-to-human kidney transplant and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA grants full approval to AbbVie's ovarian cancer ...

 Global
3
GLOBAL MARKETS-Global stocks edge back down from latest all-time highs

GLOBAL MARKETS-Global stocks edge back down from latest all-time highs

 Global
4
PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - March 22

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - March 22

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Online Advertising is Revolutionizing Business Growth

Navigating the Digital Underworld: The Impact of Cybercrime on Businesses

Bridging Time: The Art of Preserving Urban Heritage

The Impact of Climate Change on Renewable Energy Production and Reliability

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024