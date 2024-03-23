Left Menu

Soyuz spacecraft carrying three astronauts launches to space station

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kazakh | Updated: 23-03-2024 19:50 IST | Created: 23-03-2024 19:50 IST
Soyuz spacecraft carrying three astronauts launches to space station
Image Credit: NASA/Bill Ingalls

A Russian Soyuz spacecraft carrying three crew members launched to the International Space Station from the Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan on Saturday, March 23.

The crew including NASA astronaut Tracy C. Dyson, Roscosmos cosmonaut Oleg Novitskiy, and spaceflight participant Marina Vasilevskaya of Belarus are safely in orbit. The Soyuz MS-25 spacecraft will dock to the space station's Prichal module about 11:09 a.m. Monday, March 25. The hatches between the Soyuz and the station will open at about 1:40 p.m. the same day.

Following the hatch opening, the trio will join the crew already living and working aboard the orbiting laboratory. These include NASA astronauts Loral O’Hara, Matthew Dominick, Mike Barratt, and Jeanette Epps, as well as Roscosmos cosmonauts Oleg Kononenko, Nikolai Chub, and Alexander Grebenkin.

Novitskiy and Vasilevskaya will spend 12 days aboard the station, before returning home on Saturday, April 6, aboard Soyuz MS-24 spacecraft. Dyson will stay for six months as an Expedition 70 and 71 flight engineer, before returning to Earth in September with Oleg Kononenko and Nikolai Chub of Roscosmos, who will complete a year-long mission on the space station.

TRENDING

1
China commerce minister meets Apple, Hynix chiefs

China commerce minister meets Apple, Hynix chiefs

 China
2
Vitaliy Yuzhilin: Navigating Success in Maritime Industry and Legislation

Vitaliy Yuzhilin: Navigating Success in Maritime Industry and Legislation

Global
3
Bhutan's Health Minister lauds India's Maitri initiative, says country was "fortunate" to receive 150,000 doses of vaccines during COVID

Bhutan's Health Minister lauds India's Maitri initiative, says country was "...

 Bhutan
4
Pakistan: Opposition holds protest against Khyber Pakhtunkhwa govt for refusing to hold assembly session

Pakistan: Opposition holds protest against Khyber Pakhtunkhwa govt for refus...

 Pakistan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Online Advertising is Revolutionizing Business Growth

Navigating the Digital Underworld: The Impact of Cybercrime on Businesses

Bridging Time: The Art of Preserving Urban Heritage

The Impact of Climate Change on Renewable Energy Production and Reliability

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024