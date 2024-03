IPL Scoreboard: KKR vs SRH

Scoreboard of the IPL match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Sunrisers Hyderabad here on Saturday. Kolkata Knight Riders: Phil Salt c Jansen b Markande 54 Sunil Narine run out (Shahbaz Ahmed) 2 Venkatesh Iyer c Jansen b Natarajan 7 Shreyas Iyer c Cummins b Natarajan 0 Nitish Rana c Tripathi b Markande 9 Ramandeep Singh c Markande b Cummins 35 Rinku Singh c Markram b Natarajan 23 Andre Russell not out 64 Mitchell Starc not out 6 Extras: (NB-2, W-6) 8 Total: (For 7 wickets in 20 overs) 208 Fall of wickets: 1-23, 2-32, 3-32, 4-51, 5-105, 6-119, 7-200 Bowling: Bhuvneshwar Kumar 4-0-51-0, Marco Jansen 3-0 -40-0, T Natarajan 4-0-32-3, Pat Cummins 4-0-32-1, Mayank Markande 4 -0-39-2, Shahbaz Ahmed 1-0-14-0. MORE

