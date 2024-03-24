Customs dept sets up 'Central Control Room' in Guwahati ahead of LS polls

The customs department has opened a 'Central Control Room' in Guwahati to curb illegal and prohibited activities in view of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, a senior official said on Sunday.

The CCR has been set up with immediate effect, and Customs Superintendent Sanjit Das will be the nodal officer along with two other members.

The unit was established as per directions of the Commissioner of Customs (Preventive) for North East, the official said.

The main purpose of the CCR is to ''curb the use of smuggled/contraband goods, narcotics and other illicit articles, which may be used during the election process''.

It has been set up for effective control of flying squads and surveillance teams for road and transit checks of vehicles and verification of warehouses, an official notification said.

