Army's 'Super 30' Makes History: 18 Students Conquer JEE Mains
Eighteen underprivileged students from Jammu and Kashmir made history by excelling in the JEE Phase-II exam. These students received intensive coaching from the Army's White Knight Corps-run 'Petronet Super 30' program. This is the second batch of students from the region to perform exceptionally well in the JEE exams, with 18 students clearing the tough Phase-II exams. Aditya Kumar, who topped the center, scored 99.07% and ranked among the top 10 students in all CSRL centers.
Eighteen underprivileged students scripted history by cracking JEE Phase-II (exam) on the back of intensive coaching provided at Army's White Knight Corps-run 'Petronet Super 30' in Reasi district, a defence spokesperson said on Saturday.
The second batch of 27 students from the remote areas of the region had appeared in the JEE mains Phase-I exams from January 27 to February 1. Eighteen of them exhibited superlative performance in the exam, the results of which were declared on February 13, the spokesperson said.
All these 18 students were put through rigorous coaching and they have scripted history by clearing tough JEE Mains Phase-II exams, the official said.
Among those who made it to elite engineering institute were Aditya Kumar of Arnia village in Other Social Caste (OSC) category who topped the centre with 99.07 per cent and is also among the top 10 students in all CSRL centres, the spokesperson said.
