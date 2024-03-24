IPL Scoreboard: RR vs LSG

Scoreboard of the IPL match between Rajasthan Royals and Lucknow Super Giants here on Sunday.

Lucknow Super Giants Quinton de Kock c Burger b Boult 4 KL Rahul c Jurel b Sandeep 58 Devdutt Padikkal b Boult 0 Ayush Badoni c Buttler b Burger 1 Deepak Hooda c Jurel b Chahal 26 Nicholas Pooran not out 64 Marcus Stoinis c Jurel b Ashwin 3 Krunal Pandya not out 3 Extras: 14 (lb-5, w-9) Total: 173/6 in 20 overs Fall of wickets: 1-4, 2-10, 3-11, 4-60, 5-145, 6-154 Bowling: Trent Boult 4-0-35-2, Nandre Burger 3-0-30-1, Ravichandran Ashwin 4-0-35-1, Avesh Khan 3-0-21-0, Yuzvendra Chahal 3-0-25-1, Sandeep Sharma 3-0-22-1.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)