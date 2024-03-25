Delhi records maximum temperature of 33.2 deg C

Left Menu

It was a pleasant Monday with the maximum temperature settling at 33.2 degrees Celsius. The minimum temperature was recorded at 15.8 degrees Celsius, a notch below the seasons average. The weatherman has forecast generally cloudy sky with the maximum and minimum temperatures settling at 34 degrees Celsius and 17 degrees Celsius respectively.

It was a pleasant Monday with the maximum temperature settling at 33.2 degrees Celsius. The minimum temperature was recorded at 15.8 degrees Celsius, a notch below the season''s average. The humidity levels oscillated between 40 per cent and 94 per cent. The weatherman has forecast generally cloudy sky with the maximum and minimum temperatures settling at 34 degrees Celsius and 17 degrees Celsius respectively.

