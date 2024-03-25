Left Menu

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 25-03-2024 21:26 IST | Created: 25-03-2024 21:26 IST
IPL SCOREBOARD: RCB vs PBKS

Scoreboard of the IPL game between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Punjab Kings here on Monday.

Punjab Kings Shikhar Dhawan c Kohli b Maxwell 45 Jonny Bairstow c Kohli b Mohammed Siraj 8 Prabhsimran Singh c Anuj Rawat b Maxwell 25 Liam Livingstone c Anuj Rawat b Joseph 17 Sam Curran c Anuj Rawat b Yash Dayal 23 Jitesh Sharma c Anuj Rawat b Mohammed Siraj 27 Shashank Singh not out 21 Harpreet Brar not out 2 Extras: (B-1, LB-1, W-6) 8 Total: (For six wkts, 20 overs) 176 Fall of wkts: 1-17, 2-72, 3-98, 4-98, 5-150, 6-154.

Bowling: Mohammed Siraj 4-0-26-2, Yash Dayal 4-0-23-1, Alzarri Joseph 4-0-43-1, Cameron Green 2-0-19-0, Mayank Dagar 3-0-34-0, Glenn Maxwell 3-0-29-2.

