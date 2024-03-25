Mumbai: Youth drowns in sea after Holi celebration, friend missing; three rescued

Holi revelry ended in tragedy for a group of five teenage boys when one of them drowned in the sea at Mahim on Monday while his friend is missing, officials said.

Rescuers managed to save three others. The incident occurred on Monday afternoon when five youths went for a swim in the sea after playing Holi, between Mahim and Shivaji Park coast, an official said.

''Some of them entered the deep water but started drowning, seeing which their friends rushed to help. However, they also started struggling to stay afloat,'' he said. Lifeguards deployed at the chowpatty near Hhinduja Hospital in Mahim and Fire Brigade personnel pulled four youths out of the sea, he said, adding that a youth remained missing.

''The rescued persons were rushed to Hinduja Hospital where Harsh Kinjale (19) was declared dead during treatment. Two others are unharmed while their friend (17) is stable,'' he said. The search and rescue operation was stopped in the late evening due to dark, he added.

