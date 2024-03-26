Left Menu

Indonesia seeks more proof that Javan tiger may no longer be extinct

With camera traps and extensive DNA sweeps, Indonesian conservationists are hoping to find more evidence that the Javan tiger, a species declared extinct, actually still exists in the wild, an environment ministry official said on Tuesday. Researchers at the National Research and Innovation Agency (BRIN) said in a DNA study published last week that a strand of tiger hair sighted in a West Java village in 2019 matched some characteristics of the tiger, which is native to Indonesia.

Reuters | Updated: 26-03-2024 11:18 IST | Created: 26-03-2024 11:18 IST
Indonesia seeks more proof that Javan tiger may no longer be extinct

With camera traps and extensive DNA sweeps, Indonesian conservationists are hoping to find more evidence that the Javan tiger, a species declared extinct, actually still exists in the wild, an environment ministry official said on Tuesday.

Researchers at the National Research and Innovation Agency (BRIN) said in a DNA study published last week that a strand of tiger hair sighted in a West Java village in 2019 matched some characteristics of the tiger, which is native to Indonesia. The Javan and Bali tigers have been declared extinct by the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN), the global authority on wildlife extinction risk. Only the Sumatran tiger remains, and it is considered endangered.

"The research has sparked speculation that the Javan tiger is still in the wild," Satyawan Pudyatmoko, the ministry official who oversees conservation, told Reuters. "We have prepared and will prepare efforts to respond to it." Measures include setting camera traps around the area and seeking advice from genetics experts, he added.

In 2019, villagers spotted what they thought was a Javan tiger and collected its hair from a fence and found scratch marks, Wirdateti, a researcher on the study who interviewed one villager, told Reuters. Researchers have cited poaching and the clearing of forests for plantations as among the causes for its extinction.

Global environmental campaign group World Wildlife Fund (WWF) in Indonesia urged caution in communicating the findings to the public for fear of hunters, said M. Ali Imron, its forest and wildlife director, adding that further research was needed to confirm the existence of the tiger. (Editing by Miral Fahmy)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Reuters Health News Summary

Reuters Health News Summary

 Global
2
Soccer-The week in Asian football

Soccer-The week in Asian football

 Global
3
Pakistan President, PM wish people on Holi

Pakistan President, PM wish people on Holi

 Pakistan
4
US STOCKS-Futures slip at start of holiday-shortened week

US STOCKS-Futures slip at start of holiday-shortened week

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Online Advertising is Revolutionizing Business Growth

Navigating the Digital Underworld: The Impact of Cybercrime on Businesses

Bridging Time: The Art of Preserving Urban Heritage

The Impact of Climate Change on Renewable Energy Production and Reliability

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024