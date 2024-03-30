Science News Roundup: Dogs can associate words with objects, study finds

Left Menu

30-03-2024
Following is a summary of current science news briefs.

Dogs can associate words with objects, study finds

Dogs are able to understand that some words refer to objects in a way that is similar to humans, a small study of canine brain waves has found, offering insight into the way the minds of man's best friends work. That our four-legged companions are able to recognise words that prompt actions will come as no surprise to dog owners who tell their pets to "sit" or "fetch".

