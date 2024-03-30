Left Menu

A fire broke out in an ink manufacturing unit in Madhya Pradeshs Indore on Saturday evening following which the authorities pulled down a part of the factory to fight the blaze, an official said. A part of the factory was demolished to battle the blaze, whose cause is yet to be established, he added.

PTI | Indore | Updated: 30-03-2024 21:26 IST | Created: 30-03-2024 21:26 IST
Fire breaks out at ink manufacturing unit in Indore
A fire broke out in an ink manufacturing unit in Madhya Pradesh's Indore on Saturday evening following which the authorities pulled down a part of the factory to fight the blaze, an official said. The factory was closed at the time and there is no information about any injuries to anyone, he said.

Police fire station in-charge Santosh Kumar Dubey said the blaze broke out in the factory of Shri Vishal Ink and Chemicals in the city's Pologround industrial area.

Dubey said some containers filled with chemicals exploded after the fire broke out on the factory premises.

He said the fire was brought under control after about two hours. A part of the factory was demolished to battle the blaze, whose cause is yet to be established, he added.

