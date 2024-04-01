3 adults and 2 children are crushed to death when strong winds topple trees in Poland

Strong winds in southern Poland on Monday toppled trees that killed three adults and two children, emergency responders said.

A spokesperson for the region's firefighters, Hubert Cieply, said two women and a 6-year-old were crushed to death in the town of Rabka-Zdroj.

Separately, a woman died when a tree fell on her car in the town of Zakopane at the foot of the Tatra Mountains, said a spokesperson for Zakopane's firefighters, Andrzej Król-Legowski.

Another tree in the same town killed a child, according to a spokesperson for medical responders, Pawel Mickowski.

Local authorities have issued a warning about dangerous winds reaching at least 100 kph (62 mph) and have closed mountain tracks in Tatra National Park.

