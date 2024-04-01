Left Menu

01-04-2024
3 adults and 2 children are crushed to death when strong winds topple trees in Poland
  • Poland

Strong winds in southern Poland on Monday toppled trees that killed three adults and two children, emergency responders said.

A spokesperson for the region's firefighters, Hubert Cieply, said two women and a 6-year-old were crushed to death in the town of Rabka-Zdroj.

Separately, a woman died when a tree fell on her car in the town of Zakopane at the foot of the Tatra Mountains, said a spokesperson for Zakopane's firefighters, Andrzej Król-Legowski.

Another tree in the same town killed a child, according to a spokesperson for medical responders, Pawel Mickowski.

Local authorities have issued a warning about dangerous winds reaching at least 100 kph (62 mph) and have closed mountain tracks in Tatra National Park.

