Real estate exhibition from Apr 4 in Jaipur

In this exhibition, other options including plot, flat, villa, farm house, farm, shop will be offered. More than 10,000 people are expected to attend the exhibition.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 01-04-2024 20:42 IST | Created: 01-04-2024 20:39 IST
More than 40 companies are likely to take part in the real estate exhibition 'Real Estate Expo-2024' starting from April 4 here.

The four-day showcase is being organized by the Rajasthan unit of the CREDAI at the Rajasthan International Centre.

CREDAI Rajasthan President Sanjay Gupta said that more than 40 real estate companies from different cities of the state including Jaipur, Alwar, Ajmer, and Udaipur will participate in the exhibition.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

