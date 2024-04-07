Under-construction house collapses in Thane district; no injuries
A single-storey under-construction house collapsed in Maharashtras Thane district late Sunday evening, civic officials said. Nobody was injured in the incident that took place opposite an Urdu school in the Bhiwandi area, said Yasin Tadvi, chief of the Disaster Management Cell of the Thane Municipal Corporation.
