Under-construction house collapses in Thane district; no injuries

A single-storey under-construction house collapsed in Maharashtras Thane district late Sunday evening, civic officials said. Nobody was injured in the incident that took place opposite an Urdu school in the Bhiwandi area, said Yasin Tadvi, chief of the Disaster Management Cell of the Thane Municipal Corporation.

PTI | Thane | Updated: 07-04-2024 23:26 IST | Created: 07-04-2024 23:17 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
A single-storey under-construction house collapsed in Maharashtra’s Thane district late Sunday evening, civic officials said. Nobody was injured in the incident that took place opposite an Urdu school in the Bhiwandi area, said Yasin Tadvi, chief of the Disaster Management Cell of the Thane Municipal Corporation. After being alerted, local firemen reached the spot and cleared the debris, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

