Hamas, Fatah express political will on realising reconciliation through talks, says Chinese foreign ministry

Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 30-04-2024 12:55 IST | Created: 30-04-2024 12:55 IST
Hamas and Fatah expressed political will on realising reconciliation through dialogue, China's foreign ministry said on Tuesday as the country hosted Palestinian unity talks between the rivals.

Representatives of Fatah and Hamas recently came to Beijing to have in-depth and candid dialogue on promoting Palestinian reconciliation, Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Lin Jian said at a regular press briefing.

