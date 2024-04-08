Following is a summary of current world news briefs.

A Canadian island named by Captain Cook prepares to throw solar eclipse party

In the remote town of Burgeo on the east coast of the Canadian province of Newfoundland and Labrador, some residents are enthusiastically waiting to view Monday's rare solar eclipse and recreate the history of an island named by Captain James Cook. British explorer Captain Cook, who was in Newfoundland in 1766 witnessed the solar eclipse of Aug. 5 while conducting astronomical observations and called the place Eclipse Island.

Israel prepared to handle any Iran scenario, defence chief says

Israel is ready to handle any scenario that may arise with Iran, Defence Minister Yoav Gallant said on Sunday, after Tehran threatened to retaliate for the killing of Iranian generals on April 1. An Iranian official said earlier that Israeli embassies were not safe, and a semi-official news agency published a graphic showing weapons it said would be capable of striking Israel.

Rwanda's president leads genocide commemoration 30 years on

Rwanda's president on Sunday led commemorations to mark 30 years since the 1994 genocide that killed more than 1 million people and said the conditions that led to the slaughter would never be allowed to exist again in his country's politics. Over 100 days, starting on April 7 1994, Tutsis and moderate Hutus and were systematically massacred by Hutu extremists, led by the Rwandan army and a militia known as the Interahamwe.

Israel reduces troops in south Gaza, Egypt to host new talks

Israel said on Sunday it had withdrawn more soldiers from southern Gaza, leaving just one brigade, as it and Hamas sent teams to Egypt for fresh talks on a potential ceasefire in the six-month conflict. Israel has been reducing numbers in Gaza since the start of the year to relieve reservists and is under growing pressure from its ally Washington to improve the humanitarian situation, especially after last week's killing of seven aid workers.

US, China need 'tough' conversations, Yellen tells Chinese premier

U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen on Sunday raised her concerns about China's excess industrial capacity with Chinese Premier Li Qiang, telling him that bilateral relations were now more stable because the two sides can have "tough" discussions. As they began a meeting in Beijing that ran 80 minutes, Li responded that the two countries needed to respect each other and should be partners, not adversaries, adding that "constructive progress" had been made during Yellen's trip.

Polish nationalist opposition PiS comes first in local elections, exit poll shows

Nationalist opposition party Law and Justice (PiS) came first in Poland's local government elections, an exit poll showed on Sunday, in a setback for Prime Minister Donald Tusk's ambitions to cement his grip on power. If confirmed, the results would dash Tusk's hopes of leading his Civic Coalition (KO) grouping to first place in the election independently of its partners in the ruling alliance.

Mexico welcomes home Ecuador embassy staff after armed raid

Mexico welcomed the return of its Ecuador embassy personnel on Sunday, two days after police raided the facility in an act that triggered an abrupt diplomatic break while provoking global shock and condemnation of the South American nation. Ecuadorean police and soldiers forced their way into Mexico's embassy in Quito late Friday night to arrest former Vice President Jorge Glas who had for months taken refuge there, after Mexican officials offered him formal asylum protection earlier in the day.

Geneos cancer vaccine shrinks liver tumors in small trial

Nearly a third of patients with advanced liver cancer who received a personalized vaccine developed by Geneos Therapeutics along with an immunotherapy drug in a small, early trial saw their tumors shrink, U.S. researchers reported on Sunday. The result was roughly twice the response typically seen with the immunotherapy alone, the researchers said.

Man arrested for setting fire to US Sen. Bernie Sanders' office door in Vermont

A man was arrested on Sunday on a charge of starting a fire outside the office of Senator Bernie Sanders in Burlington, Vermont, according to the U.S. attorney's office for the state. Shant Soghomonian, 35, entered the building in downtown Burlington on Friday and headed to Sanders' office on the third floor. He was recorded by security cameras spraying a liquid near the door and setting it alight, the U.S. attorney's office said.

Record flood waters rise in Russia's Urals, forcing thousands to evacuate

Flood waters were rising in two cities in Russia's Ural mountains on Sunday after Europe's third-longest river burst through a dam, flooding at least 10,000 homes and forcing thousands of people to flee with just their pets and a few belongings. Some of the worst floods in decades have hit a string of Russian regions in the Ural Mountains and Siberia, alongside parts of neighbouring Kazakhstan in recent days.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)