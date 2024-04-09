Following is a summary of current world news briefs.

Australia to consider recognising Palestinian state, foreign minister says

Australia's foreign minister Penny Wong said Canberra would consider recognition of a Palestinian state, a shift in policy as the international community looks for a two-state solution to end the Israel-Palestinian conflict. In a speech on Tuesday evening, Wong backed comments by Britain's foreign minister David Cameron who has said that recognising a Palestinian state, including at the United Nations, would make a two-state solution irreversible.

Russia, China to talk about deeper security co-operation in Eurasia, Lavrov says

Russia and China have agreed to discuss ways to deepen security co-operation across Europe and Asia to counter attempts by the United States to impose its will on the region, Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Tuesday after talks in Beijing. China and Russia declared a "no limits" partnership in February 2022 when President Vladimir Putin visited Beijing just days before he sent tens of thousands of troops into Ukraine, triggering the deadliest land war in Europe since World War Two.

Russia, Kazakhstan evacuate over 100,000 people amid worst flooding in decades

Russia and Kazakhstan ordered more than 100,000 people to evacuate after swiftly melting snow swelled mighty rivers beyond bursting point in the worst flooding in the area for at least 70 years. The deluge of melt water overwhelmed scores of settlements in the Ural Mountains, Siberia and areas of Kazakhstan close to rivers such as the Ural and Tobol, which local officials said had risen by metres in a matter of hours to the highest levels ever recorded.

Swiss climate policy shortcomings violated human rights, top court rules

Europe's top human rights court ruled on Tuesday that the Swiss government had violated the human rights of its citizens by failing to do enough to combat climate change. The European Court of Human Rights's (ECtHR) decision on the case brought by more than 2,000 elderly Swiss women set a precedent that will resonate across Europe and beyond for how courts deal with a growing trend of climate litigation.

Ukraine races to fix and shield its power plants after Russian onslaught

When a Russian attack plunged a Ukrainian thermal power plant into darkness on March 29, 51-year-old Ihor did not have time to think. He grabbed a flashlight and made his way through the dust-filled control room to save remains of the system as the walls of the station fell, calling out to see if the other essential staff had survived the blast.

North Korean media takes stab at South's president on eve of elections

North Korea's state-controlled media has called President Yoon Suk Yeol of its neighbour South Korea a "fascist dictator" and a "warmonger" a day before elections that will determine the makeup of parliament, currently dominated by Yoon's opponents. Reports carried by North Korea's official KCNA news agency described the South as being "engulfed" in protests, adding that "popular resistance to impeach puppet Yoon Suk Yeol is growing by the day."

Germany denies complicity in Gaza genocide at U.N. court

Germany denied on Tuesday that it was aiding genocide in Gaza by selling Israel arms in a suit to the top U.N. court by Nicaragua reflecting mounting legal action in support of Palestinians. Germany has been one of Israel's staunchest allies since the Oct. 7 attacks by Hamas militants and retaliatory offensive. It is one of its biggest arms suppliers, sending 326.5 million euros ($353.70 million) in military equipment and weapons in 2023, according to Economy Ministry data.

Taiwan war games to simulate repelling a Chinese drill that turns into attack

Taiwan's annual war games this year will practice "kill" zones at sea to break a blockade and simulate a scenario where China suddenly turns one of its regular drills around the island into an actual attack, the defence ministry said on Tuesday. China, which views democratically governed Taiwan as its territory, has been staging regular exercises around the island for the past four years, to pressure Taipei to accept Beijing's claim of sovereignty, despite Taiwan's strong objections.

Hamas says Israeli proposal fails to meet Palestinian demands but is under review

Hamas said on Tuesday that an Israeli proposal on a ceasefire in their war in Gaza met none of the demands of Palestinian militant factions, but it would study the offer further and deliver its response to mediators. The proposal was delivered to the Palestinian Islamist movement by Egyptian and Qatari mediators at talks in Cairo that aim to find a way out of the devastating war in the Gaza Strip, now in its seventh month.

China trying to gain space through force, US admiral says

China's actions in the South China Sea were an example of it trying to gain territorial space through force, and were destabilising the region, a senior U.S. admiral said on Tuesday.

The Philippines and China have had a series of maritime run-ins, including water cannon use, and heated verbal exchanges that have triggered concern about an escalation at sea.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)