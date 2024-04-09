Kuldip Narayan assumes additional charge as NCRTC MD

Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-04-2024 22:56 IST | Created: 09-04-2024 22:56 IST
Joint Secretary at Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA) Kuldip Narayan has assumed additional charge as the MD of National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC), a statement on Tuesday said.

Narayan, a 2005 batch IAS officer from the Bihar cadre and holds a degree in Mechanical Engineering from IIT Kanpur, is associated with the NCRTC as government nominee director since December 2022, it said.

At MoHUA, he is looking after its flagship programme, housing for all/Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Urban).

Narayan is also serving as a nominee official director in the National Housing Bank (NHB) and Housing and Urban Development Corporation (HUDCO), the statement said.

Earlier, he has served as the district magistrate of Gopalganj, Chhapra, Munger and Madhubani in Bihar, it stated.

Last month, Vinay Kumar Singh had stepped down from the role of the NCRTC managing director. Singh, who was the first MD of NCRTC, had submitted his resignation on March 15. He joined the organisation seven years ago NCRTC, a joint venture company of the Government of India and the states of NCT of Delhi, Haryana, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh under the administrative control of the MoHUA, is mandated to implement the Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) project across the national capital region, ensuring a balanced and sustainable urban development through better connectivity and access, the statement said.

Presently, a 34-km section between Sahibabad and Modi Nagar North having eight stations of India's first RRTS corridor between Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut is operational. Construction is advancing swiftly on the remaining sections and the entire 82-km long corridor is scheduled to be operational by June 2025, it added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

