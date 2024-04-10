Left Menu

17 rescued, at least 3 believed missing after a boat carrying migrants is lost near a Greek island

Rescuers on the eastern Greek island of Chios on Wednesday searched for at least three people believed missing after a boat carrying migrants from nearby Turkey hit rocks, officials said.Fourteen people, including eight children, were rescued by the coast guard off rugged coasts on the northeast of the island, some 20 km 12.5 miles from Turkey.

PTI | Athens | Updated: 10-04-2024 17:20 IST | Created: 10-04-2024 17:20 IST
Rescuers on the eastern Greek island of Chios on Wednesday searched for at least three people believed missing after a boat carrying migrants from nearby Turkey hit rocks, officials said.

Fourteen people, including eight children, were rescued by the coast guard off rugged coasts on the northeast of the island, some 20 km (12.5 miles) from Turkey. Three men were later found ashore.

Coast guard officials said three patrol vessels were looking for other possible survivors, while at least three people were reported missing by the rescued migrants. The boat has not been located.

Greek islands in the eastern Aegean Sea are a common entry point into the European Union for migrants using Turkey-based smuggling networks in waters patrolled by the EU border protection agency Frontex.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

