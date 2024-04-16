Two women killed while digging soil in J'khand's Dhanbad

Two tribal women were killed when a heap of soil caved in while they were digging clay in Jharkhand's Dhanbad district, police said on Tuesday.

The incident happened at Velwabera, around 200 km from Jharkhand's capital Ranchi.

The deceased were identified as Petison Devi (30) and Shanti Devi (25).

Maniyadih police station in-charge Shiv Kumar said the incident occurred around 5 pm on Monday. Petison Devi died on the spot while Shanti Devi succumbed to her injury during treatment at Shahid Nirmal Mahto Medical College Hospital (SNMMCH) Dhanbad on Monday night.

Villagers said four women were digging clay in a deep tunnel for renovation of their houses.

All of a sudden a heap of clay caved in and all four women were trapped in debris, they said.

Two women who received minor injuries managed to come out from the debris and informed the villagers about the incident, police said.

