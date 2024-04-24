LTIMindtree Q4 Net Profit Slides Slightly by 1.2% to Rs 1,100.7 Crore

Indian IT company LTIMindtree on Wednesday reported a 1.2 per cent decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 1,100.7 crore for the March quarter.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 1,114.1 crore in the year-ago period.

Revenue from operations was pegged at Rs 8,892.9 crore in the fourth quarter of FY24, up 2.32 per cent from Rs 8,691 crore in the year-ago period, according to a BSE filing.

For the full FY24, the net profit stood 4 per cent higher at Rs 4,584.6 crore.

The revenue from operations for the full FY24 was Rs 35,517 crore, 7.03 per cent higher than the previous fiscal, as per the filing.

''We closed FY24 amidst a tough macro environment and delivered a resilient performance with full-year revenue growth of 4.4 per cent in USD terms and an EBIT margin of 15.7 per cent,'' Debashis Chatterjee, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director of LTIMindtree, said in a release.

The company's order inflow for the full year was at USD 5.6 billion, registering a 15.7 per cent growth over FY23, he said.

''This growth reflects the positive outcomes of our positioning as an organisation with scale, expanded capabilities, and larger partnerships. As the market dynamics evolve, we are excited to be part of innovations, partnerships, and initiatives that our clients will embark on in FY25,'' Chatterjee said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)