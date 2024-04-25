Left Menu

**Major Fire Erupts in Plastic Pipe Factory in Delhi's Jamia Nagar**

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-04-2024 15:02 IST | Created: 25-04-2024 15:02 IST
Four fire tenders were rushed to southeast Delhi's Jamia Nagar after some plastic pipes caught fire, the DFS officials said. No casualties were reported, the Delhi Fire Services official said. ''A call was received at 1.25 pm regarding some plastic pipes that caught fire in the Jamia Nagar area. Four fire tenders were rushed to the spot to douse the flames," the official said. The blaze was doused by 2.15 pm, he said. The DFS official had earlier said that the fire broke out in a commercial building.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

