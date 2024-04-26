Hubble telescope enters safe mode due to gyro issue

The Hubble Space Telescope's science operations have been temporarily suspended after the telescope entered safe mode on April 23 due to an issue with one of its three gyroscopes, NASA said on Friday, adding that the agency is working to identify potential solutions.

Despite this setback, Hubble's instruments are stable, and the telescope is in good health. The telescope waits for new directions from the ground.

Hubble was equipped with six new gyroscopes during its fifth and final space shuttle servicing mission in 2009. Currently, three of these gyroscopes are operational, though one is now showing fluctuations. While Hubble ideally operates with three gyroscopes to optimize its scientific capabilities, it can continue its observations with just one, if required.

Launched in 1990, Hubble has been an invaluable asset in observing the universe for more than three decades. The telescope is anticipated to resume its work alongside other cutting-edge observatories like the James Webb Space Telescope, throughout this and possibly into the next decade.