Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC's Q4 profit surges 54% to Rs 208 crore

Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC saw a 54% rise in net profit to Rs 208.4 crore in Q1 FY24, with a 34% surge in total income. For FY24, total income grew 21% to Rs 1,640 crore, and net profit increased 31% to Rs 780.36 crore. The company also declared a dividend of Rs 13.50 per share for FY24. ABSL AMC remains a leading asset management company, with Rs 3.32 lakh crore in assets under management as of March 2023.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-04-2024 21:53 IST | Created: 26-04-2024 21:37 IST
Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC's Q4 profit surges 54% to Rs 208 crore
Representative image.
  • Country:
  • India

Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC on Friday reported a 54 per cent increase in net profit to Rs 208.4 crore for three months ended March 2024.

In comparison, the company had posted a net profit of Rs 135.57 crore in the same quarter of the preceding fiscal, the asset management firm said in a filing to the stock exchanges.

Total income surged 34 per cent to Rs 440 crore in the January-March period of FY24 from Rs 329 crore in the year-ago period. The company's board of directors in its meeting recommended a dividend of Rs 13.50 per equity share for FY24.

For the entire FY24, the company's total income stood at Rs 1,640 crore, marking a jump of 21 per cent year-on-year and net profit was at Rs 780.36 crore in 2023-24, an increase of 31 per cent from the preceding fiscal.

ABSL AMC is a leading asset management company in the country with quarterly average assets under management of Rs 3.32 lakh crore as of March this year.

Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC, a joint venture between the Aditya Birla Capital and Sun Life (India) AMC Investments Inc, is primarily the investment manager of Aditya Birla Sun Life Mutual Fund.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

