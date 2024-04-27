Earthquake of magnitude 6.5 strikes Japan's Bonin Islands, USGS says

An earthquake of magnitude 6.5 struck Japan's Bonin Islands, the United States Geological Survey (USGS) said on Saturday.

The quake was at a depth of 503.2 km (312.7 miles), USGS said. The U.S. National Tsunami Warning Center said there was no tsunami warning from the quake, based on available data.

