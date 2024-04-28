Kerala on high alert as weather agencies issue maximum temperature warning
Amid the severe heat in Kerala, the meteorological department on Sunday issued a maximum temperature warning for 12 districts over the next five days.
In Kollam, Palakkad, and Thrissur districts, there's a possibility of a heat wave in certain areas, according to the IMD and the Kerala State Disaster Management Authority.
''Maximum temperatures are very likely to be around 41°C in Palakkad district, around 40°C in Kollam & Thrissur districts, around 38°C in Kottayam, Pathanamthitta, Kozhikode & Kannur districts, and around 37°C in Alappuzha, Ernakulam, Malappuram & Kasaragod districts, and around 36°C in Thiruvananthapuram district (3 to 5°C above normal) during 28th April to 2nd May 2024,'' the weather agencies said.
These districts are expected to experience hot and humid weather conditions, excluding hilly areas, from April 28th to May 2nd, due to elevated temperatures and humidity levels, they added. Additionally, there is a likelihood of heat wave conditions occurring in one or two locations within Kollam, Palakkad, and Thrissur districts specifically on April 28th and 29th, the agencies added.
