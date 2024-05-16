Vietnam Communist Party adds 4 new politburo members, state media reports
Vietnam's Communist Party on Thursday added four new member to its Politburo, the most powerful decision-making body in the country, state media reported.
The new additions follow the removal of four members since late 2022 for unspecified "violations and shortcomings".
The newcomers include Le Minh Hung, a former central bank governor, according to online newspaper VnExpress. Others are Do Van Chien, Nguyen Trong Nghia and Bui Thi Minh Hoai.
