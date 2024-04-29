Left Menu

Giant Pandas Embark on Cross-Cultural Journey to San Diego Zoo for Conservation Collaboration

An exact date for the handoff hasnt been set.Yun Chuan, a mild-mannered male whos nearly 5 years old, has deep connections to California, the wildlife alliance said.

PTI | Sandiego | Updated: 29-04-2024 13:09 IST | Created: 29-04-2024 13:09 IST
A pair of giant pandas will soon make the journey from China to the US, where they will be cared for at the San Diego Zoo as part of an ongoing conservation partnership between the two nations, officials said on Monday.

The San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance said its caretakers recently visited China to meet the giant pandas, Yun Chuan and Xin Bao, ahead of their planned trip to Southern California. An exact date for the handoff hasn't been set.

Yun Chuan, a mild-mannered male who's nearly 5 years old, has "deep connections" to California, the wildlife alliance said. His mother, Zhen Zhen, was born at the San Diego Zoo in 2007 to parents Bai Yun and Gao Gao.

Xin Bao is a nearly 4-year-old female described as "a gentle and witty introvert with a sweet round face and big ears".

"Our conservation partners in China shared photographs and personality traits of Yun Chuan and Xin Bao, but meeting them in person was so special,'' said Dr. Megan Owen, the alliance's vice president of conservation science. "It's inspiring as people from around the world come together to conserve, protect, and care for these special bears, and we can't wait to welcome them to San Diego." The San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance has a nearly 30-year partnership with leading conservation institutions in China focused on protecting and recovering giant pandas and the bamboo forests they depend on.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

