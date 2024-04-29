Left Menu

Kupwara Schools Closed Due to Inclement Weather

Heavy rainfall in Jammu and Kashmirs border district of Kupwara on Monday forced authorities to suspend classes in schools as a precautionary measure.Water levels in water bodies across Kashmir have been rising due to the continuous rainfall over the past 48 hours.

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 29-04-2024 18:24 IST | Created: 29-04-2024 18:24 IST
Kupwara Schools Closed Due to Inclement Weather
  • Country:
  • India

Heavy rainfall in Jammu and Kashmir's border district of Kupwara on Monday forced authorities to suspend classes in schools as a precautionary measure.

Water levels in water bodies across Kashmir have been rising due to the continuous rainfall over the past 48 hours. A danger warning has been issued for Pohru Nallah in Kupwara, according to officials.

The water level in other water bodies, including the Jhelum river, is still below the alert mark.

''In view of inclement weather and an avalanche warning issued by the Jammu and Kashmir State Disaster Management Authority (JKSDMA), class work in all schools across the district is suspended on 29-4-2024 as a precautionary measure for the safety of students,'' an official said.

However, teaching and non-teaching staff shall attend their duties to monitor the situation and ensure safety of assets of their respective schools, he said.

The rain has led to waterlogging in some areas of Handwara and Kupwara towns, prompting the authorities to launch an operation to evacuate the affected residents. The meteorological department has forecast wet weather till Tuesday evening.

''The weather will improve from Tuesday. The weather will be generally dry with no major activity from May 1 to May 5,'' a Met department official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Reuters Health News Summary

Reuters Health News Summary

 Global
2
Vote for PM Modi: He got us COVID vaccines during pandemic, says Fadnavis

Vote for PM Modi: He got us COVID vaccines during pandemic, says Fadnavis

 India
3
Tesla CEO Elon Musk Visits Beijing, Meets with Chinese Premier Li Qiang

Tesla CEO Elon Musk Visits Beijing, Meets with Chinese Premier Li Qiang

 China
4
Unemployment Among Young Indians is Temporary: RBI MPC Member

Unemployment Among Young Indians is Temporary: RBI MPC Member

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Green Metropolises: Navigating the Path to Sustainable Urban Growth Globally

The Creative Frontier: Unleashing Potential with Generative AI

Customized Minds: The AI Revolution in Learning and Behavioral Change

Transformative Strategies for High-Density Cities

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024