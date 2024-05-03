Left Menu

UK's new climate action plan unlawful, London's High Court rules

Britain's latest climate action plan is unlawful, London's High Court ruled on Friday in a legal challenge by three environmental campaign groups over emissions targets. Friends of the Earth, ClientEarth and the Good Law Project took legal action last year over carbon budgets set by the government in 2023 to meet Britain's target of net zero by 2050.

Reuters | Updated: 03-05-2024 15:19 IST | Created: 03-05-2024 15:19 IST
UK's new climate action plan unlawful, London's High Court rules

Britain's latest climate action plan is unlawful, London's High Court ruled on Friday in a legal challenge by three environmental campaign groups over emissions targets.

Friends of the Earth, ClientEarth and the Good Law Project took legal action last year over carbon budgets set by the government in 2023 to meet Britain's target of net zero by 2050. Those emissions targets were set after a 2022 ruling that Britain had breached legislation designed to help reach the 2015 Paris Agreement goal of containing temperatures within 1.5 degrees Celsius of pre-industrial levels.

The three groups argued that the new plan was also unlawful, citing as one example the fact that the then energy minister Grant Shapps was not told of the risk that policies to reduce emissions could not be delivered. Judge Clive Sheldon upheld four out of five grounds of their legal challenge in a written ruling on Friday.

Friends of the Earth's lawyer David Wolfe said Britain's Climate Change Committee warned last year there were credible policies in place for less than 20% of the reductions required to meet the carbon budget for the period 2033-2037. But, the group said, Shapps "proceeded on the assumption that the reductions in emissions of greenhouse gases from all of the proposals and policies ... would all be delivered in full".

Lawyers representing the Department for Energy Security and Net Zero said Shapps did not assume emission reductions would be delivered in full. But the High Court ruled that Shapps was wrongly told by officials that "each of the individual proposals and policies that form the package of measures would be delivered in full", rendering the carbon budget delivery plan unlawful.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Bizongo Expands into Rajasthan, Simplifying Financing and Procurement for Steel and Aluminum Buyers

Bizongo Expands into Rajasthan, Simplifying Financing and Procurement for St...

 India
2
Health News Roundup: USDA says ground beef tests negative for H5N1 bird flu virus; Pfizer lifts profit forecast as CEO sees reason for optimism in 2024 and more

Health News Roundup: USDA says ground beef tests negative for H5N1 bird flu ...

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: Comcast pulls Bally Sports channels, imperiling US broadcaster's restructuring; Soccer-US defender Dest to undergo ACL surgery, miss Copa America and more

Sports News Roundup: Comcast pulls Bally Sports channels, imperiling US broa...

 Global
4
Avaada Energy Secures Massive Rs 1,190 Crore Loan from SBI to Fuel Solar Project

Avaada Energy Secures Massive Rs 1,190 Crore Loan from SBI to Fuel Solar Pro...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Green Metropolises: Navigating the Path to Sustainable Urban Growth Globally

The Creative Frontier: Unleashing Potential with Generative AI

Customized Minds: The AI Revolution in Learning and Behavioral Change

Transformative Strategies for High-Density Cities

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024