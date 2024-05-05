Left Menu

Indian Overseas Bank Implements Comprehensive Strategy for NPA Recovery

Indian Overseas Bank has reduced its Non-Performing Accounts (NPA) from 11.69% in 2021 to 3.90% in 2023. The bank has adopted various measures, including securitization, SARFAESI actions, and sale to Asset Reconstruction Companies. It has published a notification for the sale of 92 NPAs worth Rs 13,471.68 crore in an e-auction on May 28.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 05-05-2024 18:40 IST | Created: 05-05-2024 18:40 IST
  India
  • India

Public sector Indian Overseas Bank has made concerted efforts for a reduction in Non-Performing Accounts and has adopted a multi-pronged approach to ensure a maximum recovery from such accounts.

The measures taken by the city-headquartered bank have yielded a decline in Gross NPA to 3.90 per cent as of December 31, 2023, from 11.69 per cent recorded as of March 31, 2021, the bank said in a statement here.

To sustain and bolster this momentum, the bank has published a sale notification that pertains to the sale of 92 NPA loans, aggregating to an outstanding due of Rs 13,471.68 crore.

''Indian Overseas Bank in its concerted efforts towards reduction of NPA has embraced a multi-pronged approach to ensure maximum recovery in NPA accounts. IOB has diligently implemented timely recovery measures including Securitisation and Reconstruction of Financial Assets and Enforcement of Security Interest (SARFAESI) actions, Compromise Settlement Schemes, and sale to Asset Reconstruction Companies,'' the statement said.

Indian Overseas Bank has invited Asset Reconstruction Companies to take part in the forthcoming e-auction scheduled to be held on May 28 and details about the list of NPA accounts will be available on its website www.iob.in, it added.

