Colossal Tragedy: Two Young Lives Lost in Artificial Pond Mishap in Rajasthan's Barmer

In Rajasthan, two cousins drowned in an artificial pond while swimming. Ram Chandra (15) and Gosai Ram (18) slipped into deep water and drowned. Local divers and civil defense retrieved their bodies after a four-hour operation. The bodies were handed over to the family after being kept at the hospital mortuary.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 06-05-2024 20:52 IST | Created: 06-05-2024 20:46 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
Two cousins drowned in an artificial pond in Rajasthan's Barmer where they had gone to take bath, police on Monday said.

The incident took place in Ratnali Nadi village falling under the Nagana police station where Ram Chandra (15) and Gosai Ram (18) had gone to take a bath in an artificial pond where both slipped into deep water and eventually drowned, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Ramesh Kumar Sharma said.

The bodies were fished out with the help of local divers and a team of civil defence after a four-hour-long operation, he added.

The DSP said that the bodies were kept at a hospital mortuary and later handed over to the family members for last rites.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

