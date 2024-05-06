Massive Seizure during Lok Sabha Elections: Rs 210 Crore Worth of Items Confiscated in Assam

Items worth Rs 210 crore have been seized in Assam where the last phase of polling will be held on Tuesday, a senior official said.

Addressing a press conference on Monday, Chief Electoral Officer Anurag Goel said cash, liquor, drug and other goods were seized by various agencies during the elections.

''The total cash seized so far during the three-phase polling in Assam stood at Rs 19.1 crore. Various agencies seized nearly 8.26 lakh litres of liquor, valued at more than Rs 31.8 crore,'' he said.

Drugs worth Rs 129.5 crore were also seized during the period under review, he added.

Besides, Rs 28.8 crore worth of precious metals were seized, Goel said.

A total of 502 Flying Squads, 452 Static Surveillance Teams and 93 Quick Response Teams were deployed, and 440 checkpoints and 178 inter-state nakas were created, he said.

Goel said a total of 81,49,091 people, including 41,00,544 men, 40,48,436 women and 111 persons of third gender, will vote in the third phase of polling on Tuesday.

Among them 1,529 are centenarians and 2,10,177 are first-time voters, he added.

A total of 47 candidates, including six women, are in the fray in the four constituencies -- Guwahati, Barpeta, Dhubri and Kokrajhar (ST).

There will be a total of 9,516 polling stations, including 300 critical ones, the CEO said.

''We will have 1,474 urban and 8,042 rural booths. Out of the total booths, 326 will be managed by women and 14 by persons with disabilities (PwD). There will also be 84 model polling stations,'' he said.

Around 45,000 polling officials and an equal number of security personnel have been engaged during the third phase of polling, Goel said.

A total of 221 complaints over violations of the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) were lodged in the three phases in the state.

''Out of the total complaints, 219 have been resolved and only two are pending. There were 12 major complaints,'' he said.

Goel further said that out of 18,202 licensed arms in the state, 15,315 were deposited. Besides, 32 illegal weapons were seized along with 85 cartridges.

Assam has a total of 14 Lok Sabha seats, with voting for 10 seats taking place on April 19 and April 26.

