Left Menu

Porsche India Records 15% Surge in Sales, Selling 244 Units in Q1 2024

ABB completes 100 yrs in manufacturing of miniature circuit breaker system Automation company ABB on Tuesday said it has completed 100 years in manufacturing of Miniature Circuit Breaker MCB system.MCBs detect electrical faults such as overcurrents short circuit overload.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-05-2024 16:01 IST | Created: 07-05-2024 16:01 IST
Porsche India Records 15% Surge in Sales, Selling 244 Units in Q1 2024
  • Country:
  • India

Luxury sports carmaker Porsche India on Tuesday reported a 15 per cent increase in sales to 244 units in the first quarter of 2024.

The company had sold 213 units in the same quarter last year, Porsche India said in a statement.

In 2023, Porsche India had clocked in highest ever annual sales with 914 units. It had sold 779 units in 2022.

Going ahead, the company said it plans to launch several new products and expand its retail network as well. It has eight showrooms and one 'Porsche Studio', a new retail format of the brand in India at present.

*** IHCL signs new property at Indore * Indian Hotels Company Ltd (IHCL) on Tuesday said it has signed a new hotel in Indore, Madhya Pradesh to be operated under the Vivanta brand.

The brownfield project Vivanta Indore is a 180-key property. It is spread over 2.3 acres and located at a short driving distance from the Devi Ahilyabai Holkar International Airport, the company said in a statement.

''Indore, the financial capital of Madhya Pradesh, is located near large industrial hubs as well as important pilgrimage spots. With this addition, the company will step into new micro markets in the city. We are delighted to partner with Amaltas Palace Pvt Ltd for this hotel,'' IHCL Executive Vice President - Real Estate & Development Suma Venkatesh said. *** ABB completes 100 yrs in manufacturing of miniature circuit breaker system * Automation company ABB on Tuesday said it has completed 100 years in manufacturing of Miniature Circuit Breaker (MCB) system.

MCBs detect electrical faults such as overcurrents (short circuit & overload). They then disconnect the circuit within 10 milliseconds, ABB said in a statement.

''Since 1924, ABB has been producing MCBs and completed 100 years of innovation in electrical safety globally,'' the company said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Congress alleges police harassed social media dept at behest of PM, HM

Congress alleges police harassed social media dept at behest of PM, HM

 India
2
Health News Roundup: BioNTech says 90% of 2024 revenues will accrue at end of year; China should boost number of ICU beds, state agencies say and more

Health News Roundup: BioNTech says 90% of 2024 revenues will accrue at end o...

 Global
3
French cosmetics sector eyes Xi visit for reprieve on Chinese import rules

French cosmetics sector eyes Xi visit for reprieve on Chinese import rules

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: How bird flu could threaten cow cuddling. Yes, it is a thing.; Global health heavyweights team up for climate, disease funding

Health News Roundup: How bird flu could threaten cow cuddling. Yes, it is a ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Green Metropolises: Navigating the Path to Sustainable Urban Growth Globally

The Creative Frontier: Unleashing Potential with Generative AI

Customized Minds: The AI Revolution in Learning and Behavioral Change

Transformative Strategies for High-Density Cities

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024