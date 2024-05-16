Left Menu

8 killed in road accident in MP's Indore

PTI | Indore | Updated: 16-05-2024 00:49 IST | Created: 16-05-2024 00:49 IST
Eight people were killed and one injured in a collision between two vehicles in Madhya Pradesh's Indore district late Wednesday, police said.

According Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Rupesh Kumar Dwivedi, a jeep collided with an unidentified vehicle near Ghatabillod on the Indore-Ahmedabad National Highway.

''Eight people have been confirmed dead, while another person is injured,'' the official said.

The injured person has been hospitalised, he said Dwivedi said, ''The driver of the unidentified vehicle fled after the accident."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

