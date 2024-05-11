InvestoXpert Reports a Surging 56% Increase in Revenue for FY24, Driven by Sales Growth
InvestoXpert, a real estate brokerage firm, experienced a 56% increase in revenue (Rs 56 crore) due to increased property sales (Rs 2,000 crore) resulting from strong housing demand. The company's prior revenue was Rs 36 crore. Vishal Raheja, founder and MD, attributed this growth to their focus on excellence and innovation, and their ability to meet the growing demand for luxury homes. Despite seasonal fluctuations, the second and fourth quarters contributed significantly to their revenue.
- Country:
- India
Real estate brokerage firm InvestoXpert's revenue rose 56 per cent in the last fiscal to Rs 56 crore as it facilitated sales of properties valued more than Rs 2,000 crore on strong housing demand.
Its revenue stood at Rs 36 crore in 2022-23.
In a statement, Noida-based InvestoXpert said the company facilitated sales amounting to Rs 2,050 crore during the last fiscal, up 95 per cent year-on-year.
The better performance in sales translated into robust revenue growth, it added.
Vishal Raheja, Founder & MD of InvestoXpert said, ''This achievement underscores our commitment to excellence and innovation in the real estate sector. As we look ahead, we are confident in our ability to continue this upward trajectory, with ambitious targets set for the upcoming financial year''. He said the demand for luxury homes has risen significantly.
Raheja said the second and fourth quarters collectively accounted for almost 70 per cent of the business, underscoring the seasonal variations in the real estate market.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Maruti Suzuki India's annual sales volume crosses 2 million units
Arrests Made in Delhi for Marijuana Sales, Ex-Serviceman Involved
Taylor Swift's 'Tortured Poets Department' dominates US sales and Billboard charts
Airth Poised for Exponential Growth in AC Air Purifier Sales
UltraTech Cement Q4 net profit soars 35% to Rs 2,258.6 cr, sales rise 9.5% to Rs 20,418 cr