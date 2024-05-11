Raigad Vulnerability Assessment: 520 Villages Face Risks of Landslides, Floods, and High Tides
Raigad district in India faces potential disasters like landslides, floods, and high tides. A survey identified 520 villages at risk: 239 landslide-prone, 136 flood-prone, and 145 facing high tide effects. The monsoon season brings 22 high tide days with tides reaching up to 4.5 meters. Additionally, 262 villages are located near major rivers, increasing the risk of flooding.
A disaster management survey carried out by the Raigad administration showed the district has 520 villages that can be affected by calamities like landslides, flooding and water incursion due to high tides, an official said on Saturday.There are 239 landslide-prone villages, 136 villages that could be affected by floods and 145 villages that could face adverse effects of high tides, he said.
''As per the IMD, there will be 22 high tide days this monsoon. Some of the tides will be as high as 4.5 metres. Moreover, there are 262 villages in the district that are on the banks of Aamba, Patalganaga, Gadhi, Savitri, Gandhari, Ulhas, Kal and Kundalika Balganga rivers,'' he said.
