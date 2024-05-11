Raigad Vulnerability Assessment: 520 Villages Face Risks of Landslides, Floods, and High Tides

A disaster management survey carried out by the Raigad administration showed the district has 520 villages that can be affected by calamities like landslides, flooding and water incursion due to high tides, an official said on Saturday.There are 239 landslide-prone villages, 136 villages that could be affected by floods and 145 villages that could face adverse effects of high tides, he said.

''As per the IMD, there will be 22 high tide days this monsoon. Some of the tides will be as high as 4.5 metres. Moreover, there are 262 villages in the district that are on the banks of Aamba, Patalganaga, Gadhi, Savitri, Gandhari, Ulhas, Kal and Kundalika Balganga rivers,'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)