Taliban ministry: death toll from floods in northern Afghanistan rises to 315
Reuters | Kabul | Updated: 12-05-2024 12:45 IST | Created: 12-05-2024 12:45 IST
- Country:
- Afghanistan
The Taliban-run ministry for refugees said on Sunday the death toll from flooding in northern Afghanistan was 315 with more than 1,600 people injured.
The country's interior ministry had on Sunday said the official death toll from the flash floods that began this week due to heavy rains was 153 but expected to rise. The refugee ministry, in a post on social media platform X, cited figures from its provincial office in northern Baghlan province.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Three Injured, Including Cab Driver, After Speeding Jaguar Collides with Vehicles in Delhi
Tragic Incident: Three Puppies Fatally Injured in Palghar Vehicle Collision
J-K: One injured in shooting incident in Udhampur
Three injured after Jaguar car hits a cab in Delhi's Dhaula Kuan
Village defence guard injured in encounter with terrorists in J-K's Udhampur