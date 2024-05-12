Taliban ministry: death toll from floods in northern Afghanistan rises to 315

The Taliban-run ministry for refugees said on Sunday the death toll from flooding in northern Afghanistan was 315 with more than 1,600 people injured.

The country's interior ministry had on Sunday said the official death toll from the flash floods that began this week due to heavy rains was 153 but expected to rise. The refugee ministry, in a post on social media platform X, cited figures from its provincial office in northern Baghlan province.

