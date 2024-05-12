Left Menu

Taliban ministry: death toll from floods in northern Afghanistan rises to 315

Reuters | Kabul | Updated: 12-05-2024 12:45 IST | Created: 12-05-2024 12:45 IST
Taliban ministry: death toll from floods in northern Afghanistan rises to 315
  • Country:
  • Afghanistan

The Taliban-run ministry for refugees said on Sunday the death toll from flooding in northern Afghanistan was 315 with more than 1,600 people injured.

The country's interior ministry had on Sunday said the official death toll from the flash floods that began this week due to heavy rains was 153 but expected to rise. The refugee ministry, in a post on social media platform X, cited figures from its provincial office in northern Baghlan province.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Reuters Health News Summary

Reuters Health News Summary

 Global
2
Apple's New Jersey store workers vote against unionizing, Bloomberg reports

Apple's New Jersey store workers vote against unionizing, Bloomberg reports

 Global
3
Adani Enterprises Plans Massive Investment of Rs 80,000 Crores in Current Fiscal Year

Adani Enterprises Plans Massive Investment of Rs 80,000 Crores in Current Fi...

 India
4
Alarming Increase in Dog Bite Incidents Concerns Itanagar and Naharlagun

Alarming Increase in Dog Bite Incidents Concerns Itanagar and Naharlagun

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Green Metropolises: Navigating the Path to Sustainable Urban Growth Globally

The Creative Frontier: Unleashing Potential with Generative AI

Customized Minds: The AI Revolution in Learning and Behavioral Change

Transformative Strategies for High-Density Cities

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024