Left Menu

BASF India's Q4 net profit surges by 15.30% to Rs 161.43 crore

BASF India Q4 net profit jumps 15.30% to Rs 161.43 crore on higher income and flat expenses. Total income rises marginally to Rs 3,384.67 crore. Shares close 12.70% higher at Rs 4,615 on the BSE.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-05-2024 16:40 IST | Created: 14-05-2024 16:40 IST
BASF India's Q4 net profit surges by 15.30% to Rs 161.43 crore
  • Country:
  • India

BASF India Ltd on Tuesday posted a 15.30 per cent jump in consolidated net profit at Rs 161.43 crore during the fourth quarter of the 2023-24 fiscal.

Its profit stood at Rs 140 crore in the same quarter in the previous fiscal.

Total income rose marginally to Rs 3,384.67 crore during January-March quarter of the 2023-24 financial year, from Rs 3,352.77 crore in the year-ago period, as per the regulatory filing.

Expenses remained flat at Rs 3,165.34 crore in the said period.

The company's shares rose 12.70 per cent to settle at Rs 4,615 apiece on the BSE.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Novavax shares soar on license deal with Sanofi at lofty valuation; Pfizer and AstraZeneca announce new investments of nearly $1 billion in France and more

Health News Roundup: Novavax shares soar on license deal with Sanofi at loft...

 Global
2
Pakistan: Bilawal calls for 'dialogue' among politicians to drive country out of crisis

Pakistan: Bilawal calls for 'dialogue' among politicians to drive country ou...

 Pakistan
3
How dragon fruit cultivation has emerged as game changer for Tripura farmer

How dragon fruit cultivation has emerged as game changer for Tripura farmer

 India
4
PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - May 13

PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - May 13

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Green Metropolises: Navigating the Path to Sustainable Urban Growth Globally

The Creative Frontier: Unleashing Potential with Generative AI

Customized Minds: The AI Revolution in Learning and Behavioral Change

Transformative Strategies for High-Density Cities

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024