BASF India's Q4 net profit surges by 15.30% to Rs 161.43 crore
BASF India Q4 net profit jumps 15.30% to Rs 161.43 crore on higher income and flat expenses. Total income rises marginally to Rs 3,384.67 crore. Shares close 12.70% higher at Rs 4,615 on the BSE.
BASF India Ltd on Tuesday posted a 15.30 per cent jump in consolidated net profit at Rs 161.43 crore during the fourth quarter of the 2023-24 fiscal.
Its profit stood at Rs 140 crore in the same quarter in the previous fiscal.
Total income rose marginally to Rs 3,384.67 crore during January-March quarter of the 2023-24 financial year, from Rs 3,352.77 crore in the year-ago period, as per the regulatory filing.
Expenses remained flat at Rs 3,165.34 crore in the said period.
The company's shares rose 12.70 per cent to settle at Rs 4,615 apiece on the BSE.
